National Day of the Deployed: Recognizing those who serve

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — October 26 marks the National Day of the Deployed across the U.S. The military-based day of recognition honors all service members deployed to serve the country and acknowledges the sacrifices made by military families.

According to Military Connection, National Day of the Deployed was first founded in 2006 by Shelle Michaels Aberle in honor of her cousin, David Hosna, who was deployed at the time. It was first proclaimed a day of recognition in North Dakota after Aberle petitioned then-Gov. John Hoeven with the idea.

Then in 2011, Hoeven—by that time a senator—proposed to recognize the day on a national level. It was passed unanimously on Oct. 18, 2011, and by 2012, every state was observing the day.

According to data on Vetfriends, there remain to be over 242,000 troops deployed overseas, with the largest U.S. presence in Afghanistan and Japan.

Below are some ways to observe National Day of the Deployed: