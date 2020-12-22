National credit card debt $89B less than beginning of 2020

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Americans are expected to start the new year with a significantly less amount of credit card debt.

A recent study conducted by WalletHub determined national credit card debt statistics and rates; finding a significant decrease in debt compared to the start of 2020.

According to the study, United States consumers started 2020 owing over $1 trillion in credit card debt. This debt was accumulated following a $76.7 billion net increase during 2019.

However, WalletHub determined that during the pandemic, consumers payed down $58.8 billion in debt; creating new records for both the second and third quarters, credit card debt dropped for the first time in over three decades from April through September.

Resulting from these records, the study stated that U.S. consumers will end 2020 with approximately $89 billion less credit card debt.

WalletHub’s survey detailed the following regarding average credit card debt per household in the United States. The statistics refer to the third financial quarter during both 2019 and 2020 and the net change.

Q3 2020 Q3 2020 Change Average Credit Card Debt per Household $7,849 $8,798 -10.8% Total Credit Card Debt $926.3 Billion $1,024.2 Billion -9.6% Quarter Net Increase -$0.7 Billion $21.5 Billion -103.26%

Wallet Hub also provided tips for managing credit card debt as U.S. consumers start 2021. These include the following.

Make a budget and stick to it

Build and emergency fund

Improve personal credit

Try the “Island Approach”

Repay most expensive debt first

Evaluate personal employment situations

Additional findings from the study are featured below.

Credit Card Debt by financial quarter, WalletHub

U.S. Credit Card Debt, Credit Card Debt Survey, WalletHub

For more statistics on credit debt in 2020, visit the WalletHub website.