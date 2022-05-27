ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – June 1 marks the beginning of National Candy Month. This month-long event occurs each June to celebrate Americans’ favorite confectionery treats, their contributions to emotional well-being, and the good times they bring to summer occasions.

Confectionery has a special place in American life all year round, but as Americans embark on road trips, beach vacations, and other summer adventures, chocolate and candy will play an even more important role in their celebrations. 71% of Americans say their summer holiday celebrations will involve chocolate and candy, according to the National Confectioners Association’s 2022 State of Treating report.

More findings show: