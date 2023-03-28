NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Newly released video shows a shooter making their way into a Nashville school where several people died Monday. Police also released video of officers confronting the active shooter at the Covenant School.

Ultimately, the shooter killed six before being taken down by officers. According to Metro police, the students killed in the shooting were Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all aged 9. Three staff members who were killed have been identified as Katherine Koonce, 60, and Cynthia Peak and Mike Hill, both 61.

The shooter was identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale.

The Metro Nashville Police Department released surveillance video Monday night of the shooting in Green Hills. They said the shooting began at 10:13 a.m. when Hale entered the school by shooting through a side door and going from the first floor to the second floor, firing multiple shots.

Graphic bodycam video shows officers arrive on scene and speak to a staff member outside before rushing into the building. The school was on lockdown and alarms can be heard blaring as the team of officers makes their way toward the shooter on the second floor.

Police reported that officers ran toward the sound of gunfire. As they approached the shooter, officers are visible in the footage, firing shots. Hale was reportedly armed with two assault-style rifles and one handgun. Two officers of the five-member team fatally shot the suspect, the department said.

Those officers have been identified as Rex Englebert, a four-year Metro Nashville Police Department veteran, and Michael Collazo, a nine-year department veteran. By 10:27 a.m., police said Hale was dead.

One officer’s hand was injured by broken glass, police spokesperson Don Aaron said, but there were no other officer injuries. Police said that investigators have also searched Hale’s home, where they found detailed maps of the school and a “manifesto.”

Footage from the body cameras of Englebert and Collazo were made available.

Warning: The body camera video is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.