NASA looking for help naming the next Mars rover

(NEWS10) – NASA is working on its latest spacecraft bound for the red planet. but as scientists continue building the rover — there is one job they need help with. They want public input on its name. NASA wants kindergartners through high schoolers to weigh in on what the rover should be called. This Fall — the space agency will launch a nationwide naming contest.

By focusing the Mars 2020 “Name the Rover” contest on K-12 entries, NASA hopes to engage students in the engineering and scientific work that makes Mars exploration possible. The contest also supports national goals to stimulate interest in STEM and help create the next generation of STEM leader.

JUDGES NEEDED

K-12 students are not the only ones able to participate in the contest. NASA also is seeking volunteers to help judge the contest entries. If you’re interested in offering five hours of your time to review the student-submitted rover names, visit the Future Engineers website and register to be a judge.

The currently unnamed rover is a robotic scientist weighing more than 2,300 pounds (1,000 kilograms). It will search for signs of past microbial life, characterize the planet’s climate and geology, collect samples for future return to Earth, and pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet. The spacecraft is targeted for a July 2020 launch and is expected to touch down on Mars in February 2021.