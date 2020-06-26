Mueller report witness to be sentenced on child sex charges

by: MATTHEW BARAKAT, Associated Press

FILE – This 1998 file frame from video provided by C-SPAN shows George Nader, then-president and editor of Middle East Insight. Nader, a businessman who was a key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and who helped broker the release of American hostages, is slated to receive at least a 10-year prison sentence on child sex charges. Prosecutors in federal court in Alexandria, Va. are not seeking a longer sentence than that at the sentencing hearing on Friday, June 26, 2020 but the judge could still impose one. (C-SPAN via AP, File)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Lebanese American businessman who was a key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and who helped broker the release of American hostages is slated to receive at least a 10-year prison sentence on child sex charges.

George Nader pleaded guilty in January to bringing a 14-year-old boy from the Czech Republic to the U.S. 20 years ago to engage in sexual activity. He also acknowledged possessing child pornography.

Nader’s name appears more than 100 times in the Mueller report. It details Nader’s efforts to serve as liaison between Russians and members of President Donald Trump’s transition team.

In the 1990s, Nader served as a broker to facilitate the release of American hostages held in the Middle East.

The convictions carry a 10-year mandatory minimum. Prosecutors in federal court in Alexandria are not seeking a longer sentence than that at Friday’s sentencing hearing, but the judge could still impose one.

