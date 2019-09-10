Monopoly board game gets a makeover

(NEWS10) — A new makeover of a classic board game celebrates women’s empowerment.

Ms. Monopoly is an upgrade of Hasbro’s Monopoly.

In the new version, women players will make more money than their male challengers. Women college 240 Monopoly Bucks every time they pass Go. Men, meanwhile, still get the usual 200 Bucks.

Another change, players don’t buy property, but rather invest in inventions that were created by women.

Hasbro also released Monopoly for millennials in 2018.

Ms. Monopoly is available for preorder now.