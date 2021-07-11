TENNESSEE (WPIX) — A New Jersey woman was found dead in Tennessee Saturday night after she and her 2-year-old son were abducted by the child’s father earlier in the week, officials said Sunday.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert on Friday after it appeared Tyler Rios, 27, had kidnapped 24-year-old Yasmine Uyar and their baby boy, Sebastian. Authorities say they found the boy alive with Rios in Monterey, Tennessee, early Saturday morning. However, Uyar remained missing. Her body was later discovered in a wooded area nearby, off of Interstate 40, officials said Sunday.

Yasmine’s mother, Karen Uyar, also confirmed her daughter’s body had been found. She said on Saturday she would travel to Tennessee to reunite with her grandson.

“My family would like to share that at 8:15 last night we were notified that Yasemin’s remains had been located in TN. While my family grieves the loss of Yasemin please remember she wasn’t just a [domestic violence] victim. She was a daughter, sister, mother, aunt, and cousin. Her life will be celebrated as her greatest gift to this world, Sebastian will still need ALL of our love and support. While I’m sure you are all needing details (as are we) I’m asking you to please give us this day to grieve privately as a family. We will continue to share information, including funeral arrangements as we confirm them,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

Police arrested Rios and preliminarily charged him with first-degree kidnapping, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. He was expected to be extradited to New Jersey to face additional criminal charges in Union County Superior Court.

In Highland Park, New Jersey, where Karen lives, a vigil was held for her daughter on Saturday night. Friends and family gathered at the reformed Church of Highland Park to pray for her. “We were extremely relieved to know Sebastian, was safe and we were relieved that Tyler was in custody but our focus, besides getting Sebastian back from Tennessee, is to find Yasmin,” Karen had said.

The family’s terrifying and heart-wrenching ordeal began on Friday when the 24-year-old mother did not show up for work and the boy was not dropped off at daycare, according to officials. Police checked on the family at their New Jersey home, but no one was there. An Amber Alert was issued and police from multiple local, state, and federal agencies began a frantic search for the pair, believing Rios may have abducted them.

Karen told NEWS10’s sister station in New York City on Friday that Rios and her daughter had known each other since high school, but they hadn’t been a couple since shortly after their son was born. She said her daughter was assaulted multiple times by Rios and had a restraining order against him.