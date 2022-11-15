NATIONAL (NEWS10) — Multiple different states’ minimum wages are reported to increase at the turn of the calendar year. From New York to Massachusetts and Vermont, a good amount of the greater Northeast will see an increase in the minimum wage on January 1, 2023.

According to the 2023 minimum wage report, released by “We Are NY,” the New York State minimum wage is set to rise at the turn of the year. The report states, “this report recommends that on December 31, 2022, the Upstate minimum wage rise by the sum of the annual growth rates for the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers and labor productivity, as defined by real output per hour of all persons in the nonfarm business sector, where annual growth is measured for the 12-month period ending in June 2022.” The rule implies a combined growth rate of 7.5% and a minimum wage of $14.20 for the Upstate area for the 2023 calendar year, after rounding to the nearest five cents.

As for Massachusetts, according to mass.gov, the minimum wage rate is also set to increase. On January 1, 2022, the minimum wage was $14.25 per hour and the service rate (applied to workers who provide services to customers and who make more than $20 a month in tips) is $6.15. As for January 1, 2023, the minimum wage will be $15.00 and the service rate is $6.75.

Starting on January 1, 2023, Vermont will raise the state minimum wage. The Vermont Department of Labor has announced that the state’s minimum will go up by $0.63, making it $13.18 per hour, compared to the current wage of $12.55 an hour.