1  of  2
Breaking News
New York cancels Democratic presidential primary set for June 23 Gov. Cuomo: $25M going to regional food banks

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Milwaukee police find 5 dead in house; suspect in custody

National
Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police in Milwaukee are investigating a shooting that left five people dead inside a home.

Chief Alfonso Morales said during a brief news conference that officers found five victims in the house on the city’s north side. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reportedthe victims were between the ages of 14 and 41 and the shooting took place shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

Morales said during his news conference that the person who called officers to the home was taken into custody and there is no threat to the public.

He said investigators believe the shooter acted alone and they have recovered a weapon.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak