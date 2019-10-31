Microsoft could be coming to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A major software company wants to make its way to Syracuse.

If it’s approved by the common council, Microsoft would be headed to the city as part of the Syracuse Surge initiative.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said the hub will be for developing uses for new technology, aiding tech start-ups, and training the workforce of the future.

Microsoft joins JP Morgan Chase and JMA Wireless as two major parts of Syracuse Surge.

“We are not only getting buy-in from very large corporations, but we are also getting buy-in from local companies as well,” Walsh said. “We want to continue that growth and continue that surge and we expect to do just that.”

The initiative creates a collaboration for smart cities technology, development, and training that will fuel advancing city energy sue, public safety, and job creation.