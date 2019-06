(WLNS) — Ryan LaHaie lost his wife and 3.5-year-old son Reed to a drunk driver in Clinton County.

While Ryan was in a coma, Reed’s grandparents made the decision to turn a heartbreaking tragedy into a gift of life. WLNS reporter Chivon Kloepfer shares the emotional story of love, loss and sacrifice for one family.

Nearly 3,000 people are waiting for a life-saving organ donation in Michigan.

Organ donors can help save up to eight lives, and tissue donors can improve the lives of up to 75 people.