Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $475 million, drawing tonight

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — The statewide 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 1.07%, the lowest since September 27. The 7-day average positivity rate has declined for 43 straight days.

"As vaccination rates continue to grow across New York, COVID rates are plummeting across the board, to levels we haven't seen in eight months," Governor Cuomo said. "Tomorrow marks a major reopening of New York State, a milestone reached thanks to the strength and grit of New Yorkers who banded together, stayed tough and fought as one to defeat this COVID beast. While New York is coming back, there remains much to do and we need to help ensure every single eligible New Yorker gets vaccinated, so that we can finally reach that light at the end of the tunnel, and get back to life."