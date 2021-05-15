Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $400M+

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright: Associated Press

(WFXR) — Another drawing has come and gone and with no one matching all five numbers, as well as the Mega Ball, the Mega Millions jackpot climbs again.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are quite low. (Image courtesy of MegaMillions.com).

The jackpot is now listed at a whopping $468 million! How do you win?

A two-dollar ticket allows you (or a computer) to select five numbers between one to 70 as well as a Mega Ball, numbered 1-25. If you match all five numbers and the Mega Ball, the jackpot is yours!

The Mega Millions is drawn every Tuesday and Friday night and with each drawing that has no jackpot winner, the top prize climbs higher.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire