Medical examiner on stand at officers’ trial in Floyd death

FILE – In this image from video, Dr. Andrew Baker, Hennepin County Medical Examiner, testifies in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minn. Baker, the chief medical examiner who ruled George Floyd’s death a homicide will return to the stand Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating Floyd’s civil rights. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The chief medical examiner who deemed George Floyd’s death a homicide returned to the stand Tuesday at the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating Floyd’s civil rights, as defense attorneys questioned him about how Floyd died.

Federal prosecutors say formerOfficers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao violated their training by failing to act to save Floyd’s life on May 25, 2020, when fellow Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the Black man’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes while Floyd was handcuffed, facedown and gasping for air. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, Lane held his legs and Thao kept bystanders back.

Dr. Andrew Baker, Hennepin County’s chief medical examiner, said Floyd died after police “subdual, restraint and neck compression” caused his heart and lungs to stop. He said heart disease and drug use were factors but not the “top line” cause. He also said Floyd had severe underlying heart disease and an enlarged heart that needed more oxygen than normal to function, as well as narrowing of two heart arteries.

On Tuesday, Thao’s attorney, Robert Paule, raised questions about whether Baker was pressured by former Washington D.C. medical examiner Dr. Roger Mitchell into adding “neck compression” to the final autopsy report. Baker testified that he told prosecutors on the day of Floyd’s autopsy that there was no physical evidence of asphyxia, or insufficient oxygen.

But before issuing his final report, Baker spoke to Mitchell, who was an expert in in-custody deaths and a valued colleague. Baker said he considered Mitchell’s opinion and analysis before adding neck compression to his report. He also said Mitchell was upset that the charging documents from prosecutors did not include neck compression and said he planned to publish a critical op-ed in the Washington Post.

Baker also said that, in his experience, neck compression was a unique form of restraint that he’d never seen used before.

He also testified that Floyd said “I can’t breathe” during a struggle in a squad car before he was restrained. Paule asked him if it was possible that Floyd was having trouble breathing because he was experiencing a “cardiac event,” to which Baker replied that it was but that he couldn’t say one way or the other if Floyd was experiencing one.

Floyd struggled with officers when they tried to put him in the squad car and after they put him on the ground. He repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe before he went motionless. The killing, which was captured on cellphone video and posted online, triggered worldwide protests and a reexamination of racism and policing.

Inspector Katie Blackwell, the former head of training for the Minneapolis Police Department, has testified that Kueng, Lane and Thao acted in a way that was “inconsistent” with department policies, including by failing to intervene to stop Chauvin, by not rolling Floyd onto his side when he stopped resisting and by not providing medical aid when he stopped breathing.

Defense attorneys also have raised questions about whether the officers received adequate training, including on the use of neck restraints and how to intervene to stop another officer from using unreasonable force.

Kueng, who is Black, Lane, who is white, and Thao, who is Hmong American, are charged with willfully depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights while acting under government authority. One count against all three officers alleges that they saw that Floyd needed medical care and failed to help. A count against Thao and Kueng contends that they didn’t intervene to stop Chauvin. Both counts allege that the officers’ actions resulted in Floyd’s death.

Prosecutors have argued that the “willful” standard can be met by showing “blatantly wrongful conduct” that deprived Floyd, 46, of his rights.

Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in state court last year and pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights charge. Lane, Kueng and Thao also face a separate state trial in June on charges alleging that they aided and abetted murder and manslaughter.

Webber contributed from Fenton, Michigan.

