Mask off? Here’s where every state stands with mask requirements

National

by: Dara Bitler,

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

UNITED STATES (KDVR) — COVID-19 has been in the U.S. for over a year now. With the arrival of the coronavirus in 2020 came the guidance on wearing a mask or face covering. Now that multiple COVID-19 vaccines are becoming more widely available across the country, is it time to ditch the mask?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance at the end of February recommending that people wear masks in public settings, at events and gatherings, and anywhere they will be around other people.

Masks or face coverings are also required for travel on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

In February, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert said it’s “possible” Americans will need to continue wearing masks into 2022 to protect against COVID-19.

Dr. Fauci also said, “I want to see [the COVID-19 numbers] go way down,” he continued. “When it goes way down and the overwhelming majority of people are vaccinated, then I’d feel comfortable saying we don’t need to wear masks.”

So, where do the states stand on wearing masks?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire