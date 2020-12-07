Mario Lopez to play Col. Sanders in KFC-Lifetime’s ‘A Recipe for Seduction’

AUSTIN (KXAN/WAVY) — Fast food giant Kentucky Fried Chicken is frying up a batch of drama for Lifetime, with the premiere of its first original mini-movie, “A Recipe for Seduction.”

Yes, this is somehow real.

The spicy film will feature former “Saved By the Bell” star and current “Extra” host Mario Lopez as the franchise’s iconic Colonel Sanders character, based on its founder. The poster features Lopez with salt-and-pepper hair, glasses, and a beard.

The 15-minute short film debuts Sunday at noon on Lifetime. While the plot has yet to be released, the film’s poster promises finger-licking intrigue: “We all have our secrets. His just happens to be a recipe for seduction.”

The movie comes just a few years after KFC introduced a 96-page Sanders romance novel called Tender Wings of Desire.

“We’re no strangers to heating things up for the holidays, just like our famous fried chicken-scented fire log. But let’s face it, we could all use a little distraction this holiday season, so why not fill some of your time at home with a suspenseful drama and the comfort of our world-famous fried chicken?” said KFC’s Andrea Zahumensky in a statement. “A Recipe for Seduction is a perfect excuse to curl up at home and escape to your own happily ever after.”

Give Mom her true heart’s desire this Mother’s Day—a family meal and a romance novel featuring Colonel Sanders. pic.twitter.com/WHJNL9kRqn — KFC (@kfc) May 4, 2017

After the film, Lifetime will air another new movie from Lopez, a holiday romance called “FelizNaviDad.”

The original Col. Sanders was named Harland David Sanders, who founded the company during the Great Depression. The first franchise location opened in 1952.

The movie was made in partnership with ad agency Wieden+Kennedy Portland.