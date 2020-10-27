Man who mowed lawns for veterans in all 50 states says US denied him a green card

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An Alabama man who made national headlines when he mowed lawns for veterans in 50 states says he may be “forced to leave the country” after his application for a green card was apparently denied.

Rodney Smith Jr., the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service, announced on Facebook that his application for a green card was denied by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

In the post, Smith asks the public to send letters to the USCIS in favor of the Raising Men Lawn Care foundation.

Smith, who was born in Bermuda, says he has called the United States home for 15 years and has a passion for helping Americans during his time in the states.

“I see it as my life’s work and my life’s purpose. I would love the opportunity to continue on … but right now … it’s not at a standstill but a roadblock. I believe and I hope I can find a way around that roadblock to continue all the work,” Smith said.

Smith says he doesn’t agree with the assessment from the USCIS. He said his foundation provides free lawn services to the elderly, disabled, single parents, and veterans. Smith has launched a letter-writing campaign in hopes of supporting his case to stay in the states. He is requesting that people who have been positively impacted by the Raising Men Lawn Care foundation write letters to the USCIS.

