Man reportedly fatally stabbed over Popeyes chicken sandwich

OXON HILL, Md. (NEWS10) — Reports state a man has died after being stabbed in a fight over a popular chicken sandwich.

According to police, an altercation took place around 7 p.m. Monday on the 6200-block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill, Md.

A man was found in the parking lot with stab wounds. He later died at an area hospital.

According to reports, the man was involved in a fight while at a Popeyes restaurant. The chain’s popular chicken sandwich was brought back this month.

We’re here on scene. The chicken sandwich ad is right in the window. It came back Sunday and sources tell us a fight over someone cutting in line led to a stabbing death tonight in Oxon Hill MD. pic.twitter.com/9LRMRUNOpZ — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) November 5, 2019

The fast food chain released the sandwich over the summer, and it became a nationwide success. People stood in long lines for hours to get a taste of the popular sandwich, and it sparked competition among other chains over who had the best chicken sandwich.

After it sold out across the country, Popeyes temporarily stopped production; however, the restaurant announced it was bringing back the sandwich in November with hundreds of new employees to handle the expected rush of customers.