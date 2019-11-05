Man reportedly fatally stabbed over Popeyes chicken sandwich

OXON HILL, Md. (NEWS10) — Reports state a man has died after being stabbed in a fight over a popular chicken sandwich.
According to police, an altercation took place around 7 p.m. Monday on the 6200-block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill, Md.
A man was found in the parking lot with stab wounds. He later died at an area hospital.
According to reports, the man was involved in a fight while at a Popeyes restaurant. The chain’s popular chicken sandwich was brought back this month.
The fast food chain released the sandwich over the summer, and it became a nationwide success. People stood in long lines for hours to get a taste of the popular sandwich, and it sparked competition among other chains over who had the best chicken sandwich.
After it sold out across the country, Popeyes temporarily stopped production; however, the restaurant announced it was bringing back the sandwich in November with hundreds of new employees to handle the expected rush of customers.