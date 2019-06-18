Man pleads guilty to decapitating Montana casino patron

National
Posted: / Updated:

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — One of two men charged with decapitating a casino patron has pleaded guilty.

The Billings Gazette reports that 34-year-old Jeffery Glen Haverty pleaded guilty Monday.

Haverty and 32-year-old Donald Ray Cherry were both charged with deliberate homicide in the October 2017 death of 41-year-old Myron Wesley Knight.

Prosecutors and Haverty’s attorneys say they will seek 50 years in prison under a plea agreement.

Authorities say Knight asked a Billings casino employee to hold $120 in winnings before leaving with the men.

Police say Haverty robbed Knight of his remaining $6 and began decapitating him in a transient camp.

Authorities say Cherry took part in the decapitation after returning from a gas station.

Knight’s body was found three weeks later.

Cherry’s trial is scheduled to begin in July.

___

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play