Man accused of feeding squirrel meth arrested

KILLEN, Ala. (CNN) – Alabama authorities say a man fed methamphetamine to a squirrel.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mickey Paulk in Killen on a number of drug charges Thursday night.

According to investigators, he rammed one of their vehicles with a stolen motorcycle during a brief chase.

Deputies accuse him of feeding his pet squirrel meth to keep it aggressive.

The squirrel was discovered during a recent drug bust.

According to the state’s game and fish department, it is illegal to own a wild animal.

Police say Paulk has video of the squirrel on Facebook.

The furry creature was released to a nearby wooden area on the advice of state conservation officials.

