(NEXSTAR) — Reality TV personality Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, who appeared on the TLC show “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” has died at age 29 after a battle with cancer, her mother June Shannon announced Sunday.

Shannon, better known as Mama June, said in an Instagram post that Cardwell died peacefully around 11 p.m. Saturday and was surrounded by loved ones.

Cardwell’s sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson also shared the news on the social media platform, saying her “heart is completely broken.” Thompson added that watching Cardwell battle cancer has been tough this past year.

“I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college, but I know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever,” Thompson wrote. “And I promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left!”

Cardwell was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, also called adrenocortical cancer, in January, PEOPLE reported.

The National Cancer Institute (NIH) states that it’s “a rare disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the outer layer of the adrenal gland,” and symptoms include abdominal pain. It’s unknown what causes it, though the NIH states that certain genetic conditions increase the risk.

In May, Shannon told Entertainment Tonight that the disease was “very aggressive” and had spread to Cardwell’s liver, spleen and lungs.

Following her daughter’s passing, Shannon asked for “continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time.”

Cardwell, who also appeared on TLC’s “Toddlers and Tiaras,” leaves behind two children.

Talia Naquin and Jocelina Joiner contributed to this story.