Making gift returns? Here’s how to make the process easier

(NEWS10) — Making holiday gift returns this week? A survey by RetailMeNot found that over 38% of shoppers will be returning gift items they don’t want.

The survey also found:

48% of shoppers are looking for better deals and sales after the holidays

34% say they’re planning to shop for themselves

9% are looking for better-stocked shelves and items they couldn’t get before the holidays

A consumer expert at TopCashback.com has some suggestions to make the return process easier.

Suggestions when making returns

Understand return policies and deadlines. Make sure you have the necessary paperwork and packaging material (if returning by mail).

Avoid peak return times. Try not to return unwanted gifts immediately after Christmas or on weekends.

If you plan to return a gift, don’t be afraid to ask for the receipt. Having this will ensure you receive a full refund in case the item has dropped in price since the purchase.

Stay organized. Make a list of what you need to return and where.

Return policies

RetailMeNot also compiled a list of stores with the best return policies. These include:

Amazon Holiday 2021 Return Policy. The company says that most items purchased between October 1 and December 31 can be returned until January 31, 2022.

Best Buy Holiday 2021 Return Policy. Best Buy has an extended holiday return and exchange period. Purchases made October 18, 2021, through January 2, 2022, have an extended return period through January 16, 2022.

Macy’s Holiday 2021 Return Policy. Items bought online or in Macy’s stores starting October 5, 2021, can be returned up until January 31, 2022.

Nordstrom 2021 Holiday Return Policy. There’s no return time limit, no receipt required and no paperwork. You just need to make sure the original tag and barcode are on the item being returned.

Target 2021 Holiday Return Policy. If you purchase electronics or entertainment items between October 1 through December 25, the refund period will begin on December 26 so you have time to make returns.

Walmart 2021 Holiday Return Policy. Most items purchased November 1 to December 25 will start their return window on December 26.

You can view the full list of 23 stores with the best return policies on the RetailMeNot website.