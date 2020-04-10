Lyft teams up to offer discounts to healthcare workers

(NEWS10) — Lyft and the American Federation of Teachers have partnered to give healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic access to discounted rides for essential travel.

The federation, which represents about 200,000 nurses and healthcare workers nationwide, is offering its members access to a unique rider code that can be used for essential travel like trips to the grocery store, food banks or pharmacies throughout the month of April.

The code will be issued by AFT.

LATEST STORIES: