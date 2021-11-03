Lyft driver shot multiple times after being forced to crawl into woods

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been arrested and charged after a Lyft driver was kidnapped and shot in Mississippi on Tuesday afternoon. Driver Brandy Littrell picked up a passenger, later identified as Dontarius McGee, kicking off a dangerous episode.

McGee boarded Littrell’s Lyft at an apartment complex, according to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn of the Jackson Police Department, and drove him to another apartment complex about 10 miles away. Hearn said McGee then pulled a gun on Littrell and made her get in the back seat.

McGee then drove them to a wooded area and made Littrell crawl into the woods, where she was shot multiple times. News outlets also reported that her car was stolen.

Littrell was able to run to a nearby apartment complex for help, according to Hearn. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. News outlets reported that she underwent surgery Tuesday afternoon.

Hearn said McGee was arrested and charged with carjacking, kidnapping and aggravated assault.