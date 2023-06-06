VERNON PARISH, La. (NEWS10) — A military base in Louisiana that carries the name of a confederate general will soon be renamed after a Capital Region war hero, who served during World War I.

Fort Polk will be renamed Fort Johnson after Henry Johnson. The Albany native saw prominent military service in 1918 by single handedly fighting off a German raiding party.

Johnson was the first American to be recognized by the French military, but Johnson received no U.S. military recognition until after his death in 1929.

A ceremony marking the name change will take place on June 13.