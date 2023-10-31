Los Angeles Clippers acquire James Harden in blockbuster trade from Philadelphia 76ers

(KTLA) – Things may have just gotten a whole lot scarier for the rest of the NBA this Halloween, as the LA Clippers pulled the trigger on a trade to acquire James Harden and several other players from the Philadelphia 76ers.

P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev will follow Harden to Los Angeles in exchange for Marcus Morris Sr., Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, Kenyon Martin Jr., a 2028 unprotected first-round draft pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap and an additional first-round pick routed from a third team, ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Harden, who won the 2018 NBA MVP award and was selected to 10 straight All-Star Games, joins the already star-studded Clippers lineup of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook, the latter of whom was teammates with “The Beard” in Oklahoma City and Houston.

Russell Westbrook was teammates with James Harden on the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets. (AP)

All four are natives of Southern California: Harden went to Artesia High School in Lakewood; Leonard played basketball at Martin Luther King High School in Riverside; Paul George attended Knight High School in Palmdale; and Russell Westbrook was a star at Leuzinger High School in Lawndale before committing to UCLA.

Those four players alone have been selected for the All-Star Game a total of 32 times.

It is unclear when Harden will make his debut, but it won’t be in time for Tuesday night’s matchup against the Orlando Magic.

