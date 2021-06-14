Look at this checklist while planning your summer vacation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — CPA Dave Young from the New York State Society of CPAs is here with some advice if you’re planning a summer vacation.

Create a budget for your journey.

Consider the expenses which you’re likely to incur such as travel, hotel stay, dining, and visiting the tourist places, and estimate the amount you’ll spend on each. Inspect every expense carefully, and then fit them into your financial frame.



Check for discount coupons to save money on your vacation.

There are several travel portals that provide travel deals for different tourist places. Visit some of these websites, inquire about the available coupons and choose the suitable ones. You may get discounts for AARP, AAA, or being a veteran.

Select your mode of traveling well in advance

It’s necessary to reserve your tickets early to qualify for discounted fares. If you want to travel by airplane, it’s highly important to book your flights well in advance, otherwise, the last-minute reservation may cost you more. You can avail yourself to help from an experienced travel agent to book your flights with discounts. Make sure you book the rental car first. They’re in short supply and prices are very high.

Check the costs of hotels

The cost of the hotel stay is the biggest consumer expense of a vacation budget so choose a property that perfectly matches your profile. Instead of staying in a pricy hotel room, plan your stay in a vacation rental or private home (definitely a good deal for group travelers) to save a considerable amount of money. Determine your needs exactly, and search for an accommodation deal to cater to them. The more you save on stay, the more you have to spend on enjoyment.

If possible, prepare your meals on your own.

Eating out at restaurants is really expensive, and can add a substantial amount to your vacation budget. Buy the necessary items like fruits, vegetables, and other essentials yourself, and cook meals according to your own taste and time schedule. Get a hotel room with a kitchen.

Look for free events and activities

Search for the tourist destinations which have no or small entry charges. Plan to visit museums, beaches, and national parks to enjoy your trip in a cost-effective manner.

Check on exchange rates for international traveling

If you’re thinking of visiting a foreign country, consider one with a favorable exchange rate. Doing this will allow you to save money on expenses including food, accommodation, and entertainment. Take into consideration that you will need to notify your credit card companies you’re leaving the country and make sure you make arrangements with your cell phone carrier.

Make sure all documentation is up-to-date

Ensure that your passport is up-to-date if you plan to visit out of the country. Make sure you keep a copy of the passport someplace safe in case you lose it. For example, take a photo of it on your cell phone.

Bring proof of your vaccine

Some events and activities require proof of vaccination. Whether it’s an Excelsior Pass or simply your vaccination card, make sure you bring it with you and keep it in a safe place.