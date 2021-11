ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Jill Szwed's weather report has today being a normal November day. On today's 5 things to know, MVP Health Care has naming rights to the Times Union Center, Colonie PD is investigating a fatal crash, and a teen was abducted in Rochester.

The sports and entertainment venue in Albany formerly known as the Times Union Center will now be known as MVP Arena. The naming rights of the center were awarded to MVP Health Care.