Local leaders demand answers on food box program failures

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Some local officials are demanding answers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture over what they said is the agency’s mishandling of the USDA Food Box program.

Reps. Paul Tonko and Antonio Delgardo said the agency has failed to include many local food banks from the food assistance program.

They said just four percent of the program’s funding has gone to the entire northeastern U.S., which accounts for 10 percent of the country’s population.

