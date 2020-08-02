PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is covering the historical SpaceX Return in the Gulf Coast Sunday.
Crews are in position to capture this memorable event near Pensacola. The splashdown is scheduled around 1:40 PM.
WKRG News 5 will share this moment on WKRG.com as well as its Facebook page. Additionally, special LIVE coverage will be on air.
LATEST STORIES:
- Gallery: SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
- EDC Las Vegas 2020 officially postponed to May 2021
- LIVE: Tracking SpaceX Crew Dragon’s splashdown near Pensacola
- Saratoga deli gives away bagged lunches to neighbors in need
- NYS coronavirus hospitalizations hit new low; Gov. Cuomo asks New Yorkers to stay diligent