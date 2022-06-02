NBA star LeBron James is now officially a billionaire, a first for an active NBA player.

Forbes estimated on Thursday that James, who earned ​​$121.2 million last year, has a net worth in ten figures.

“It’s my biggest milestone. Obviously, I want to maximize my business,” James said to GQ of his potential billionaire status back in 2014. “And if I happen to get it, if I happen to be a billion-dollar athlete, ho. Hip hip hooray! Oh, my God. I’m gonna be excited.”

During his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, James has earned more $385 million in salary, according to ESPN.

The 37-year-old is an 18-time NBA all-star and a four-time champion. He has also earned two Olympic gold medals.

Off the court, James’s wealth has come from endeavors including his production company SpringHill, a sports marketing business partnership with Fenway Sports Group and investments in pizza chain restaurant Blaze Pizza, as well as real estate properties around the country, Forbes reported.

Michael Jordan, who became a billionaire after his retirement from the league, is the only other professional basketball player to reach billionaire status, according to Forbes.

The Hill has reached out to Klutch Sports Group, the agency that represents James, for comment.