LA woman admits killing her 3 children in jailhouse interview

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Liliana Carrillo, the “prime suspect” in the killing of her three children in Reseda last weekend, spoke to NewsNation affiliate KGET from the Lerdo Pre-trial Facility on Thursday.

Carrillo admitted that she killed her three children. She believed their father was involved in human trafficking. In the interview, she discusses her upbringing and how she met the children’s father, Erik Denton.

Carrillo and Denton, were involved in a bitter custody dispute. Denton was supposed to see the three young children last Sunday, the one day every other week that he was allowed to be with them.