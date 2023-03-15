ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In partnership with Western Governors University (WGU), the KFC Foundation is offering 100% paid tuition coverage for employees while attending WGU. This partnership gives workers access to more than 60 degree and certification programs in business, information technology, education and healthcare.

Western Governors University is an accredited online university. Students learn and progress through competency-based education, rather than semester completion. WGU currently has more than 3,400 students and 6,300 alumni in New York.

“Every year we look for new ways to support and enhance the lives of KFC restaurant employees,” said Emma Horn, Executive Director of the KFC Foundation. “What better opportunity to be able to offer team members than a flexible college degree program from Western Governors University that can fit seamlessly into their schedule.”

Every eligible employee who applies and enrolls will get tuition coverage, said the KFC Foundation. Workers are eligible from the first day on the job. WGU offers rolling start dates every month, so employees enroll when they’re ready.

“Completing a degree program can change lives, families and communities,” said Rebecca L. Watts, who oversees operations in New York State as the Northeast region vice president of WGU. “But not everyone has the same access to education. Time, location and cost are some of the biggest barriers keeping our neighbors—especially those already in the workforce—from attending college.”

There are over 150 KFC restaurants in New York State and eight in the Capital Region. Employees interested in the WGU program can apply on the KFC Foundation website.