Katko pushing for Tubman on $20s

WASHINGTON (WSYR) — Americans could soon be using a $20 bill featuring Harriet Tubman if U.S. Representative John Katko gets his way.

On Monday, Rep. Katko, alongside Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio, provided an updated timeline for the change. Katko originally made the request after the Biden Administration committed to moving forward with the effort.

“Harriet Tubman’s unwavering commitment to freedom and equality has made her a pivotal figure not only in American history, but also in Central New York. For a period of time, Tubman resided in Auburn, and today her former home is celebrated as a National Historic Park. As someone who had a significant role on the Underground Railroad, and as a strong advocate for the women’s suffrage movement, memorializing Harriet Tubman on the $20 note continues to be a fitting tribute to her life and legacy. It is my hope that we can take this important and overdue step to recognize her contributions.” Rep. Katko wrote in a letter to Secretary Janet Kellen.

Rep. John Katko pledges support toward Auburn projects: 'We will be your biggest cheerleaders': http://t.co/Bi9F0UvUuX via @the_citizen — Harriet Tubman Home (@tubman_home) September 4, 2015

The full text of Rep. Katko’s letter can be found below: