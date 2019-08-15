Lawsuit seeks to expand bottled water distribution in Newark

Elaine Younger, 11, and Tahvion Williams, 14, right, load water in their family’s van at the Newark Health Department in Newark, N.J., Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Residents began picking up bottled water on Monday, days after elevated lead levels were found in homes where city-issued filters had been distributed months ago as part of an ongoing effort to combat contamination. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — An environmental group is trying to get a judge to force Newark to give out bottled water to more residents who may be affected by high lead levels.

A federal judge is hearing arguments Thursday.

Newark began giving out water this week after some homes served by the Pequannock (peh-KWON’-nuck) water treatment plant showed higher than acceptable lead levels. The city had already given out nearly 40,000 water filters to those residents.

The Natural Resources Defense Council contends roughly 30,000 households served by the Wanaque (WAHN’-ah’-kyoo) water plant also are at risk, partly because their water had blended with water from the Pequannock system.

An expert testifying for the city Thursday said measures taken this year have reduced the risk for those residents.