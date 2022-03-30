ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world are being encouraged to begin holding in-person meetings the week of April 1. For most of the past two years, buildings for worship have been closed due to the risks of meeting in person.

Jehovah’s Witnesses in the United States also suspended their public ministry on March 20, 2020. Since that time, they have carried out their ministry through letters and phone calls while holding twice-weekly virtual meetings. Average attendance in those meetings exceeded 1.5 million each week, even though there are fewer than 1.3 million Jehovah’s Witnesses in the nation.

“There is a collective shout of joy among Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world right now,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. Spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “While we have prospered in many ways as individuals and congregations using technology to bring us together, nothing can adequately replace being together in person. We have longed for this moment for the better part of two years.”

The move back to in-person meetings lines up with two global events being held in all nationwide congregations of Jehovah’s witnesses. The first is a special lecture scheduled for April 10, called “Where can you find real hope?” The annual commemoration of the death of Jesus Christ, commonly known as Good Friday, will also be celebrated on April 15. Both of these gatherings will be held in person at local Kingdom Halls with live speakers.

As of now, Jehovah’s Witnesses have no plans to resume their public ministry, although their alternative methods continue. Since the start of the pandemic in the United States alone, Jehovah’s Witnesses spent more than 400 million hours in virtual Bible studies, writing letters of comfort to their neighbors and making phone calls. They have released 77 new language translations of the Bible and held two global virtual conventions in more than 500 languages.

“No time was wasted in the past two years,” said Hendriks. “Our congregants have been busy and productive helping each other and their neighbors through this most challenging time. That’s what love and unity are all about.”