NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has pushed troubled department store chain JCPenney into Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It is the fourth major retailer to meet that fate.
JCPenney said late Friday it will be closing some stores and will be disclosing details and timing in the next few weeks. It currently operates 850 stores and employs nearly 90,000 workers. It said that it received $900 million in financing to help it operate during the restructuring.
JCPenney joins luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus and J.Crew in filing for bankruptcy reorganization. Others are expected to follow. Still many experts are pessimistic about JCPenney’s long-term survival.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- Lawmakers debate on Heroes Act; Republicans and some Democrats go against bill
- Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol or drugs in his system, autopsy shows
- JCPenney files Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Western US leaders weigh in on new $3T relief bill
- Thousands without power in Capital Region