It’s recommended your thermostat be set to 78 degrees or higher for ‘energy efficiency’

(KRON) – What temperature’s perfect for you inside your home?

A little on the warmer side, or a little on the cooler side?

According to Energy Star, a U.S. Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Agency program, the coolest you should keep your home is 78 degrees when you’re home.

When you’re at work or away, 85 degrees is the recommended setting.

When you’re sleeping, 82 degrees is the recommendation.

According to the DOE, you should keep your thermostat “as high as comfortably possible in the summer” to help keep your energy bills low.

The DOE also recommends using ceiling fans to keep cool.

Of course, the Twitterverse went off on the viral tweet with differing opinions:

How cool do you keep your house?



New report our shows these as the recommended temps for energy efficiency:



• 78° F when you’re home

• 85° F when you’re at work or away

• 82° F when you’re sleeping pic.twitter.com/iNOSaqX35c — Jennifer Titus (@jenntitus10) August 19, 2019

Did dads write this report? https://t.co/WaISC3WjMl — Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) August 19, 2019

I would spend my entire paycheck on my electric bill before I would set my thermostat to any of these temperatures https://t.co/CsIGFJXJWo — Jordan Manning (@JordanManning4) August 19, 2019

If you set your thermostat to these temperatures while you’re home or sleeping, then you are a psycho. https://t.co/FELPTtyMkf — Drew Barker (@D_Barker7) August 19, 2019

The report was released in July.