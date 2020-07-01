It’s National Postal Workers and Postage Stamp Day!

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s National Postal Worker Day (not to be confused with Mail Carrier Day on February 4) and Postage Stamp Day. According to the Census Bureau, in 2018, there were just under 700,000 postal workers in the country to be thankful for.

Wednesday is your chance to show your appreciation for stamps and postal workers, bringing you packages and mail six days a week, rain or shine.

When New Hampshire ratified the Constitution in June 1788, Congress got the power to establish post offices. President George Washington appointed Samuel Osgood as the first Postmaster General in September 1789. At this time, nearly four million Americans had access to 75 post offices in the new nation.

Stamps have been around since the mid 1800s.

In 1913, the Postal Service started delivering packages of up to 11 pounds. They accepted any cargo, including children. Legend says that for only $.15, 10-pound James Beagle was sent to his grandmother’s house a few miles away. This was allowed for over a year until the Postmaster General changed the policy.

National Postal Worker Day was put together in 1997 by Seattle postal carriers.

To celebrate, send a letter or a postcard!

