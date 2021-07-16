‘It’s just sick’: George Floyd mural in Hollywood vandalized

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A mural of George Floyd painted outside the Laugh Factory in Hollywood was vandalized, a spokesperson for the comedy club said. The vandalism likely occurred sometime late Sunday or early Monday, according to Greg Waskul, communications director for The Laugh Factory.

The mural outside the famous club has been defaced five times in the past year that it’s been up, Waskul said. This time was the worst, he says, with the most extensive damage done yet. The mural—which used to depict an image of Floyd along with the title, “We the People,” and names of other Black people killed by police—now looks like someone tossed white paint at it and brushed over it.

“It’s a lot of paint, a lot of work, and a lot of hate,” Waskul said.

A mural of George Floyd is seen at the Laugh Factory in Hollywood in an undated photo. (The Laugh Factory)

The Laugh Factory is a sanctuary for people, where they can feel safe, Waskul said, and it’s always been a welcoming place for the past 40 years. “That’s why it’s so hard this happened there,” he added. “It’s just sick. It’s a terrible thing.”