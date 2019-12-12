Inmates make holiday cards to combat depression

National
Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (NEWS10) — Though the holidays are joyful for many, it can be a depressing time for some.

Criminals locked up behind bars are isolated from family and loved ones. So to help combat depression, a sheriff in Denver, Colo., launched a new program that can help with those negative feelings.

For the past week, inmates have been drawing and designing holiday greeting cards as part of a competition put on by the Inmate Program Team.

“In these times, when we’re lonely and we don’t have anybody to talk to, when were away from our families, I think its really important to keep our minds busy,” inmate Reggie Waldrop said.

It’s a chance to take their minds off the bad and focus on the good.

The Inmate Program also includes yoga and other resources such as helping them get their GED.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play