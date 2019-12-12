Inmates make holiday cards to combat depression

DENVER (NEWS10) — Though the holidays are joyful for many, it can be a depressing time for some.

Criminals locked up behind bars are isolated from family and loved ones. So to help combat depression, a sheriff in Denver, Colo., launched a new program that can help with those negative feelings.

For the past week, inmates have been drawing and designing holiday greeting cards as part of a competition put on by the Inmate Program Team.

“In these times, when we’re lonely and we don’t have anybody to talk to, when were away from our families, I think its really important to keep our minds busy,” inmate Reggie Waldrop said.

It’s a chance to take their minds off the bad and focus on the good.

The Inmate Program also includes yoga and other resources such as helping them get their GED.