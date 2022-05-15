CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – An inmate was mistakenly released from a North Carolina detention center after court data was entered incorrectly into the department’s system, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Quay Davis was transported to Charlotte from the Bertie Correctional Institute (about 280 miles east in Windsor, North Carolina) on a writ hold on April 12 and appeared in court, records showed.

He was then served with a warrant from Pasquotank County for possession of a weapon by an inmate and received a $75,000 secured bond. His court information was then incorrectly entered without the writ hold added. A writ hold challenges the release of custody.

As a result of the error, Davis was erroneously released Monday after the weapon’s possession charge was voluntarily dismissed, deputies said. Mecklenburg County was told about the error on Friday.

In March of 2017, Charlotte police made 28 arrests as a result of a collaborative effort targeting gang-like activity within the city. Davis was one of the 28 arrests.

“We will conduct a thorough internal investigation in connection to this erroneous release to determine any possible negligence,” said Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden.

It is unclear exactly where Davis is and this remains an active investigation, the sheriff’s office said.