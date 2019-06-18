Ikea will pay you to research happiness

(CNN)– Having a hard time assembling that Ikea furniture? The company wants you to take a step back a moment and look at their latest offer: researching happiness.

The Swedish company is offering to pay someone to research the emotion for two weeks in September. They will send you to Denmark’s capital of Copenhagen where you will get to experience the Danish way of life and be treated to home tours.

Denmark is frequently rated as one of the world’s happiest countries, and Ikea wants to get an outside perspective on this positivity. Your experience will also be turned into a mini-documentary.

So how do you enter? Ikea asks that you upload a one minute video. Applications are being accepted through July first. A winner will be picked in mid-July.

