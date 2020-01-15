iHeartRadio cuts jobs, includes local stations

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Radio listeners will start to hear some big changes on their favorite iHeartRadio station.

The organization announced massive restructuring, including laying off on-air and behind-the-scenes talent across the country.

Warren Garling, better known as Chris Warren, posted on Facebook: “I’m saddened to report that my 18-year stint with iHeartMedia Albany came to an end. ‘Chris Warren’ will no longer be heard Sunday afternoons on 98.3 TRY.”

The company said the layoffs are an attempt to “modernize” and take advantage of big investments into new technology and artificial intelligence.

Talent that does remain will be expected to provide content for multiple radio stations.

iHeartMedia said the move will create a better experience for listeners. Critics have pushed the online hashtag #iheartleass in reaction to the layoffs.