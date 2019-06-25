Hundreds of Virginia Tech students will be housed in hotels for the school year

The main entrance of The Inn at Virginia Tech. Courtesy of Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (NEWS10) — Beginning in August, incoming students at Virginia Tech will be housed in two hotels instead of traditional dorm rooms because of a housing shortage.

Virginia Tech had about 1,000 more students enroll than there was room for. A Holiday Inn Express nearby has already agreed to house about 195 first-year students.

“The Inn at Virginia Tech” will devote three floors of their hotel to incoming students. Providing space for approximately 325 students while still keeping some rooms available for other guests.

Both the Inn at Virginia Tech and the Holiday Inn are located on and adjacent to campus. Representative with the school say each location will be staffed with professional personnel, as well as student resident advisors (RAs), and will offer student programming, support services, and other amenities consistent with the on-campus residential college experience.

Virginia Tech has also been offering students scholarships to go to community college or take a gap year. Now that the Inn has agreed to house students, the school says it has a bed for every incoming freshman.

The Inn will return to being a full service hotel in June 2020.