Huge ladybug swarm shows up on weather radar

SAN DIEGO (CNN) – Nope, that’s not rain on the radar over San Diego County, California on Tuesday. It’s actually a swarm of ladybugs!

There were so many ladybugs are flying around the area, it was picked up on the National Weather Service’s radar.

The “bloom” as it is called measured about 80 miles wide!

While the prospect of seeing a massive collection of bugs flying around might seem terrifying, experts say many people on the ground may not have noticed anything different.

The concentration ladybugs was spread out over different elevations as they searched of food.

It’s something that’s typical for this time of year.