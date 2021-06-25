How dogs are helping search teams after Florida building collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (NewsNation) — As rescue teams comb through the remains of a partially-collapsed condo building in Florida, man’s best friend is there to hopefully point them in the right direction.

Specially trained dogs are sniffing for clues about the 99 missing residents. Sinead Imbaro trains police and military dogs. She says they’re looking for one of two things: human breath or human odor.

“It’s really that live breath that they’re looking for,” Imbaro said. “For confirmation that there’s somebody hidden in that pile, once they get, or once they locate that breath, or human odor, they will begin to bark for the alert.”

If someone can scream for help, the dog’s impact is minimalized. But they could be invaluable in finding people who might be incapacitated.