Home Depot employees build 2-year-old boy a walker

CEDARTOWN, Ga. (CNN) — Employees at a Georgia Home Depot are being praised for helping out a 2-year-old boy who has trouble getting around.

Logan, 2, has hypotonia, which impacts his muscle tone and makes walking a problem. His parents were not sure if insurance would cover a gait walker to help him, so they turned to YouTube where they found a tutorial on how to make their own walker out of PVC pipe.

When they went to the Cedartown Home Dept looking for items, employees told them to go out for ice cream and come back in an hour.

When Logan and his family came back, they found employees had made the walker themselves, including Logan’s name, all at no cost.

Logan’s mom said she could not believe they were willing to do that for her son.