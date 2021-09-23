Home construction, essential to economy, supports multiple industries

WASHINGTON (WWLP) — Everything you need to build and furnish a home come from businesses that employ hundreds of thousands of people and creates billions of dollars in revenue. From concrete, lumber and nails to carpets, appliances and furniture, every item must be manufactured, shipped, sold, and delivered, creating a national network that is an essential driver of the U.S. economy.

National Manufacturing Day is October 1, and is held annually on the first Friday in October. The idea is to showcase the importance of the related industries and modern manufacturing careers by encouraging companies and educational institutions nationwide to open their doors to students, parents, teachers and community leaders. These manufacturers estimate they will need to fill 4 million high-skill, high-tech and high-paying jobs over the next decade.

The U.S. Census Bureau has released an interactive visualization showing the value of shipments and employment for select manufacturing industries that produce housing-related products. The housing manufacturing data come from an annual survey that provides the most detailed statistics on the U.S. manufacturing sector: the Annual Survey of Manufactures.

Beginning Monday, the Census Bureau will start a weeklong celebration of manufacturing with blogs, infographics and other key content on a Manufacturing Day webpage to recognize the observance on the first Friday in October.